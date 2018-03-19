press release: Winter Words performances will begin at 7:00 p.m. in the Touchstone Theatre, and each reading will be followed by an audience discussion. Run times will vary. General Admission tickets will go on sale January 3 at 10:00 am, online only. Tickets will not be available by phone. Ticket price is $20. Patrons can purchase online at americanplayers.org/events/winter-words. For assistance or additional information, the administrative phone number is 608-588-7401.

March 19: Knives in Hens by David Harrower. Directed by Brenda DeVita.

A young woman tied to a man in a hardscrabble life. Until she's struck by a metaphor - or maybe the idea of metaphor - which sends her on a path to self-discovery. This path takes some turns, some beautiful and some ominous. But it's her increasing fascination with words that gives her power over her own story. A vital exploration of language, and its ability to release us from our tethers. (Contains adult themes).