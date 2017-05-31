Know-it-All-Boyfriends with pAt mAcdonald & Wally Ingram, Spooner, Freedy Johnston
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: A benefit for Rock N' Roll Jack LeTourneau as he battles cancer. Starring The Know-It-All Boyfriends with pAt mAcdonald & Wally Ingram, Spooner (mini-reunion), Freedy Johnston and his band, and special guests. Help us help Jack kick cancer and pay his mounting medical bills.
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
