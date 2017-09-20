Know the 10 Signs: Early Detection Matters

press release:

The Alzheimer’s Association will present and discuss the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease at the Verona Public Library on Wednesday, September 20, from 7 to 8 p.m. Hear from people who have the disease, and find out how to recognize the signs in yourself and others.

This presentation is free and open to the public. To register, or for information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.