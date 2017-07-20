press release: The Sun Prairie Business Improvement District is pleased to announce this summer’s Streets of Sun Prairie line-up of events taking place throughout Downtown Sun Prairie:

July 20, 5:00-7:00PM: History of Bluegrass Music with Kodey Feiner & Marta Hansen, front lawn of Sun Prairie Historical Museum and Library, 115 E Main Street, Sun Prairie

Kodey Feiner, of The Soggy Prairie Boys, and Marta Hansen, of The Piano Gal Shop, will be performing classic Bluegrass music on the steps of the Sun Prairie Historical Museum. Bluegrass has its roots in early American music and they will share both early and new from the beloved genre.

Funny Faces Family Entertainment will provide face painting; Henna artist Mira Taylor will be on-hand.