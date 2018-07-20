Krause Family Band, Kennedy Family Band
Common Ground, Middleton 2644 Branch Street, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
press release: Common Ground Community Cafe is holding a benefit concert for Homelessness featuring The Krause Family Band and The Kennedy Family Band. Money raised will go to Porchlight Madison, who work with the homeless on many levels.
Speakers from Porchlight and Habitat for humanity will be on hand to tell us what they do, and how we can help.
