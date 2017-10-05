Kris Lager Band, Sam Ness

press release: Music Makes a Difference! (a new Madison non-profit supporting musicians and local charities) is bringing the Kris Lager Band to the Crystal Corner Bar on Thursday, Oct 5, at 8 p.m. Suggested donation, $10 advance, $12 d.o.s. The band recently performed at the Atwood Festival and had the crowd head-bobbing and dancing to their self-described "Heavy Soul and Boogie Trace" music.

Proceeds of the event will support the Friends of State Street Family (a homeless services charity).

Local musician Sam Ness will be the opener.