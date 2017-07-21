An adorable amalgam of Harris Wittels and Aziz Ansari, Krish Mohan can bring the house down with his astute observations regarding the state of our nation. He often has to explain that being an Indian-American doesn't mean he belongs to a tribe. With his current tour Mohan aims to break down social stigmas regarding mental illness, drugs and immigration. Where others fail attempting to wrangle such nebulous concepts into digestible jokes, Mohan exceeds in delivering clever, biting humor and a whole lot of genuine care and heart. Mohan just wants to make the world a happier place, one set at a time. With Stevie Leigh Crutcher, Jason Hillman.