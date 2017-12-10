Kristi B, Universal Sound, Wayne Road, Cris & Ann Plata, Teddy Davenport & the Cushions, Frank James
press release: Toys for Tots benefit at VFW #7591, 301 Cottage Grove Rd. The benefit is on Sunday, December 10th and runs from Noon to 6:00.
This is run annually by the Madison Marine Corp Cadets. Admission is a new, unwrapped toy or a cash donation.
12:30 Frank James
1:30 Teddy Davenport and the Cushions
2:30 Cris and Ann Plata
3:30 Wayne Road
4:30 Universal Sound
5:30 Kristi B.
VFW Post 7591-Cottage Grove Road 301 Cottage Grove Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin
