Kristi B, Universal Sound, Wayne Road, Cris & Ann Plata, Teddy Davenport & the Cushions, Frank James

press release: Toys for Tots benefit at VFW #7591, 301 Cottage Grove Rd. The benefit is on Sunday, December 10th and runs from Noon to 6:00.

This is run annually by the Madison Marine Corp Cadets. Admission is a new, unwrapped toy or a cash donation.

12:30 Frank James

1:30 Teddy Davenport and the Cushions

2:30 Cris and Ann Plata

3:30 Wayne Road

4:30 Universal Sound

5:30 Kristi B.