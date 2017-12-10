Kristi B, Universal Sound, Wayne Road, Cris & Ann Plata, Teddy Davenport & the Cushions, Frank James

VFW Post 7591-Cottage Grove Road 301 Cottage Grove Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Toys for Tots benefit at VFW #7591, 301 Cottage Grove Rd.  The benefit is on Sunday, December 10th and runs from Noon to 6:00.

This is run annually by the Madison Marine Corp Cadets. Admission is a new, unwrapped toy or a cash donation.

12:30      Frank James

1:30         Teddy Davenport and the Cushions

2:30         Cris and Ann Plata

3:30         Wayne Road

4:30         Universal Sound

5:30         Kristi B.

Info
VFW Post 7591-Cottage Grove Road 301 Cottage Grove Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin
Fundraisers
Music
608-416-0364
