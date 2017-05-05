press release: Social Artist, Kristina Amelong, invites you into her home for her first art opening.

Immerse yourself with art and an experience that inspires. Spend an evening emerged in conscious conversation with good company, Kristina and her family, and the 7Billion staff.

7Billion’s goal is to nurture human potential through deepening our experiences, and our understanding, of the direct world around us. Kristina represents this potential through the lense of her iPhone.

Themes we’re exploring and expanding on May 5:

- Listening Deeply to Nature

- The Pulse of Evolution Co-Creation

- Living Now

Expect interactive activities, and scrumptious snacks and drinks.

Street parking is around the corner on Margaret Street and on Olbrich Avenue. Also available by the tennis courts at Olbrich Park across the street. Consider a picnic at the park as part of your evening.

