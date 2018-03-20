UW Mead Witter School of Music guest artist.

Concert with soprano Kristina Bachrach & Daniel Fung - The Recovered Voices Initiative

Begun by James Conlon and the Los Angeles Opera, the Recovered Voices Initiative focuses on musical works and musicians that were either suppressed or killed by the Nazi regime in World War II. Soprano Kristina Bachrach has been part of this initiative.

Lecture & master class: Mon March 19, 7:00 pm, classroom TBD.

Concert: Tues March 20 7:00 pm

With Guest Artist Kristina Bachrach & Daniel Fung, adjunct professor of voice.

Music Hall