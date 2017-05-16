$25 All proceeds go to United Way of Dane County’s early childhood learning program

press release: Have a fun night out at this pop-up concert featuring pop star Kristine Mirelle! Join us on Tuesday, May 16, from 5:45 pm - 8:00 pm at The Brink Lounge for food from Bonfyre American Grill and a concert with Kristine and a live band. The first 100 guests will receive a free copy of Kristine's latest album! All proceeds go to United Way of Dane County's early childhood learning program.