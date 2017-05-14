press release: Carnatic is a 2,500 year old art from from Southern India and Arohana School of Music is proud to present a Carnatic Vocal Concert by highly accomplished artiste from India -

Kunnakudi Balamuralikrishna (Vocal) accompanied by highly eminent instrumentalists - H.N.Baskar (Violin), Tanjavur S.Murugabhoopathy (Mrdangam), Shree Sundarkumar (Kanjira).

The Mrdangam is a double-headed percussion instrument, and the Kanjira is the frame-drum.