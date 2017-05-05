Kurt Westbrook

Capitol Lakes 333 W. Main St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Shorelines & Scenics (and a few Silhouettes): Photographing the light

An exhibit of landscapes from Madison and southern Wisconsin, now through May, at the Plaza Gallery, Capitol Lakes Retirement Center, 333 W. Main St., Madison. Reception on Friday May 5, 6~9pm (Gallery Night in Madison)...reception free and open to the public.

Capitol Lakes 333 W. Main St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

608-320-0066

