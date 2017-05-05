× Expand A photo by Kurt Westbrook from Halfway Prairie Wildlife Area.

press release: Shorelines & Scenics (and a few Silhouettes): Photographing the light

An exhibit of landscapes from Madison and southern Wisconsin, now through May, at the Plaza Gallery, Capitol Lakes Retirement Center, 333 W. Main St., Madison. Reception on Friday May 5, 6~9pm (Gallery Night in Madison)...reception free and open to the public.