Kyle Megna & the Monsoons, Lucas Cates Band

press release: First up is Kyle Megna and the Monsoons, an original Wisconsin band with an ever-growing following locally and beyond. A tight-knit group of accomplished, charismatic musicians with diverse backgrounds, these guys know how to have fun while always keeping it professional. Best seen live, they feed off the vibe of the crowd as well as each other. Their “dark-indie-blues-folk-rock feel” is a magnetic force that’s ever-charged with surges of creativity and artistic experimentation. Fused with a healthy dose of spontaneity and humor, Kyle Megna and the Monsoons channel can’t-get-enough energy that’s good for the soul.

The second act of the evening is The Lucas Cates Band. From New York to Los Angeles, Madison native Lucas Cates has toured the country in support of five full-length studio albums and been awarded a plethora of music industry awards. His mix of original folk/pop/rock has been a Madison mainstay for over 10 years and has gained the attention of local, regional, and national fans.