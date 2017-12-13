Kyle Rightley (album release)

press release: Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Kyle Rightley will release his first full-length solo album, Making Home, on December 13. The 11 tracks include a protest song that targets Gov. Walker’s policies (“Don’t Talk to Me”), a lament of our country’s polarization after the presidential election (“Dumb Tragedy”), and a call for blue-, white- and pink-collar workers to seek common cause (“Deep Runs the Well”). The acoustic record continues the tone and aesthetic from his 2014 digital-only EPs Raven Steals the Moon and The Bleak, Barbarian Pines, which have often been compared to Jethro Tull.

The CD release party will feature guest appearances by musicians from Rightley’s varied roster of bands and collaborators. “It’s really scary releasing an album into the world, honestly,” says Rightley. “But my friends and family have been incredibly supportive and that helps.” Players include John Storey of Driveway Thriftdwellers on drums, Jamie Kember of The Big Payback on trombone, Molly Fish of The Civil Engineers on vocals, Rin Ribble of Five Points Jazz Collective on violin and/or mandolin, and Erik Anderson of Beefus on synthesizer.

About the album title Making Home, Rightley says, “It’s an encouragement to ‘make home’ out of whatever situation you find yourself in. If you can make your own home, you can help the community around you. Personally, when I came here for grad school, I didn’t think of Wisconsin as home. But I’ve been here for a decade. This is home for me now.”