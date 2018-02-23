press release: University Opera will present a special production in the Memorial Union’s Shannon Hall of Puccini’s timeless masterpiece, La Bohème. Arguably the world’s most beloved opera, La Bohème blends riveting theatre and achingly beautiful music. Puccini’s sumptuous, incomparable score accompanies the story of Rodolfo and Mimi, a penniless poet and a seamstress, who fall in love and suffer through heartbreak and tragedy. Accompanying them are Rodolfo’s fellow starving artist buddies, Marcello, Schaunard, and Colline, as well as Marcello’s sassy yet bighearted girlfriend, Musetta, all surviving on laughter and the promise of love. Join us for what’s bound to be a moving and memorable production.

David Ronis, director.

Premium tickets - $38; General admission - $30; Seniors - $25

Non-UW-Madison Students - $15; UW-Madison Students - $10

http://www.music.wisc.edu/about-us/tickets/