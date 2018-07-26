press release:

LA CIÉNAGA

Argentina, France, Spain | 2001 | 35mm | 103 min. | Spanish with English subtitles

Director: Lucrecia Martel

Cast: Mercedes Morán, Graciela Borges, Martín Adjemián

Stumbling around a leaf-strewn pool, woozy from humidity and booze, a wasted matriarch slightly injures herself on some shattered wine glasses. The rest of that hot Argentine summer, she drags two wealthy families into her swampy orbit, forming a multi-generational hothouse of restless desire. Strikingly photographed and intoxicatingly atmospheric, the elliptical first feature by Martel (Zama) ranks among the most accomplished and original debut films ever made.

Summer Cinematheque/35mm Forever!

Our summer programming will provide due attention to the once standard and now increasingly rarified mode of motion picture exhibition via 35mm film prints. More than two thirds of our selections, an exciting array of international gems from throughout cinema history, will be shown on 35mm. Our other Summer picks include attractive new digital restorations of global movie classics, a sneak preview of one of the year’s best reviewed American indies, and a lovingly assembled collection of baseball-themed newsreels.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.