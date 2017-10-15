La Follette Marker Dedication

press release: A historical marker, “Robert M. La Follette: The Early Years” will be dedicated on Sunday, October 15, at 2 pm in the Town of Primrose, a few miles from his birthplace. The Dane County Historical Society is placing this marker at the intersection of County Hwy G and Oak Grove Road, 2 miles south of the Village of Mt. Vernon. At the dedication, in cooperation with Township officials, the Society will unveil its 47th marker. A 3pm reception with light refreshments will follow at Primrose Town Hall. All are welcome!

2pm-4:30pm, Sunday, October 15, 2017, Intersection of County Hwy G and Oak Grove Road

Reception: Primrose Town Hall, 8468 County Hwy A, Verona, WI 53593

FREE