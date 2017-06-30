press release: Bring a friend, bring a blanket or camp chair, and prepare yourself for an unforgettable evening of films and videos under the stars. Rooftop Cinema returns this June for its twelfth year with a series of films and videos that explore the theme of dystopian futures. This year’s Rooftop Cinema pivots from showcasing avant-garde short films and videos to highlighting five provocative programs (which include three feature films) of lesser-known gems of foreign and American independent cinema. Films begin at sundown, approximately 9:30 pm. Camp chairs and blankets are welcome. Rooftop Cinema is free for MMoCA members/$7 for non-members; admission begins at the lobby reception desk one hour before screen time.

La Jetée

Chris Marker, 1962, France, digital, 29 min.

In French and German with English subtitles

One of the most influential and radical science-fiction films ever made, Chris Marker’s La Jetée is at once a post-apocalyptic tale of a survivor who is forced underground and becomes mixed up in a time-travel experiment, and a deeply romantic meditation on time and memory. Told entirely through hundreds of still images, La Jetée is a thrilling and unforgettable story of being trapped in memory and history. The film served as inspiration to Terry Gillaim’s 12 Monkeys (1995).

663114

Isamu Hirabayashi, 2011, Japan, digital, 8 min.

Cycles of animal life are timeless . . . until they are not. In the wake of the Fukushima nuclear disaster and other man-made catastrophes like it, how many countless untold stories pass by unheeded?