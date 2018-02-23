press release:

Damien Chazelle in Person!

USA | 2016 | 35mm | 128 min.

Director: Damien Chazelle; Cast: Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, John Legend

Chazelle’s colorful and exuberant modern take on the classic movie musical follows the romantic relationship of two aspiring artists in Los Angeles: actress Mia (Stone) and jazz musician Sebastian (Gosling). From the boisterous opening number to its melancholic epilogue, the director displays a masterful and enthusiastic control of sound and image, aided immeasurably by the memorable Justin Hurwitz score. Chazelle, who won a Best Director Academy Award for La La Land, will be on hand for a post-screening discussion. Print courtesy of the Academy Film Archive.

The Cinematheque will welcome Oscar-winning filmmaker Damien Chazelle in person on Friday, February 23, to present a screening of La La Land on a rare 35mm print from the Academy Film Archive. Chazelle’s visit will culminate a month-long series of this young writer-director’s body of work. On February 24, Chazelle will be on hand to present a day-long selection of personal film favorites that he has curated for our viewing pleasure.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.