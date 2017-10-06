press release: Grammy®-winning La Santa Cecilia exemplifies the hybrid of Latin culture, rock and world music, drawing inspiration from their Latin American influences and Mexican heritage. With captivating songs about love, loss and disappointment, the band has become the voice of a new bicultural generation in the U.S. - fully immersed in modern music while utilizing rhythms from cumbia, bossa nova, rumba, bolero, tango, jazz rock and klezmer music. See this show after attending the fifth annual Latino Art Fair at Overture on October 6! Underwritten with a generous gift from Joe & Mary Ellyn Sensenbrenner.