press release: Staying in town this Labor Day weekend? Join Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center for the Labor Day Dash! This event has become a “must do” for Madison area runners because it is fun, well organized, and a great way to support children in our community. Young families and people of all ages gather at Vilas Park for a 5K or 10K run, that includes a stroller division and a tot trot. So everyone gets moving. All participants are treated to great snacks before and after the event, water and beverages, time cards, a t-shirt and entertainment.

Safe Harbor seeks to reduce the trauma to children who are victims of abuse or neglect or witnesses to crimes, by promoting the coordination of multi-disciplinary investigations, conducting forensic interviews in a child-friendly environment, and providing ongoing advocacy to affected children and families.

8:00 a.m. - Registration begins

8:40 a.m. - Tot Trot begins (the tot trot consists of a short dash across the lawn at Vilas Park. It is completely free and you can sign your child up the day of the event)

9:00 a.m. - 5K and 10K begins

Registration:

Early Registration: Adults: $25; Kids (14 and under): $12.50

On or After August 28th: Adults: $35; Kids (14 and under): $17.50