Labor Day Weekend Pow-Wow

press release: Pow-Wow Grounds: State Hwy 54 East - Black River Falls, WI 54615

Information: 715-284-9343

Twice a year, Memorial Day and Labor Day, the Ho-Chunk welcome all friends and neighbors to attend their pow-wow held as a celebration of thanks. It provides a time to gather and enjoy drums, dancing, and a wide variety of crafts available from vendors across the country. Visitors spend their day enjoying the vibrant colors and designs of the dancers' regalia and admiring their fluid, beautiful dancing. It is open to the public for no cost. Free parking

Schedule

Daily: All Flags Half-Staff 10:00 a.m. – Full Staff at Noon

Saturday: Grand Entry 1:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

Sunday: Grand Entry 1:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

Monday: Grand Entry 1:00 p.m.