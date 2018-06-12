Labor Delegation to South Korea: Voices of Peace and Reconciliation

South Madison Library Villager Mall, 2222 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: Field Report & Discussion

6:00 pm – 7:45 pm, Tuesday, June 12, Goodman South Madison Public Library, 2222 S. Park St.

Hear a presentation and join a discussion about how U.S. unions can support the peace process in Korea and opportunities for international solidarity to build democracy and peace. The public is welcome to attend.  Video call with a labor leader who participated in the U.S. Labor against the War-sponsored delegation to South Korea in May 2018. Free.

Sponsored by:  local unions affiliated with U.S. Labor against the War

More information:  (608) 512-9658

South Madison Library Villager Mall, 2222 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
