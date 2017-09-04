press release: SCFL will celebrate Labor Day with its annual LaborFest celebration. NATTY NATION and Chris Plata with Extra Hot will perform. Union members and folks from all over Madison and south central Wisconsin will gather to enjoy music, dancing, cold beer and good food. The event is free and open to the public. Family-friendly activities include magic shows, face painting, a bounce house, balloon twister, and a caricature artist.

For more information: Contact the SCFL office at 608-256-5111. Or email thefed@scfl.org

In honor of the late SCFL Exec Board member Elliot Copan, we will be raffling off a 2004 Harley Davidson trike. Proceeds will be going to cancer research and our Workers Memorial Stage fund.

We ask our community partners to host informational tables at the event to highlight the important work you and your organization do all year. Tables are free for SCFL affiliates but we ask for $40 from community partners.. If you would like a table, please email charity@scfl.org or find the form posted on this page. Please fill it out and send the form via mail with a check, or email the completed form to charity@scfl.org and pay online at the SCFL store. The due date is August 25th.https://squareup.com/store/south-central-federation-of-labor

Solidarity Roll Call - 2 pm

Cris Platta with Extra Hot - 12 pm

Natty Nation - 3 pm