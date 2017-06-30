La Crosse Riverfest

Oktoberfest Grounds 1 Oktoberfest Strasse, La Crosse, Wisconsin 54601

press release: Grammy Award winner David Nail is considered to have one of the most distinct and powerful voices in country music today, releasing his third album, I’m A Fire, to massive acclaim.  Nail has been in the studio working on the followup to I’m A Fire. His current single “Nights On Fire,” from the upcoming new album, Fighter, is currently in the Top 30 and climbing on the country singles charts.  

Nail will be performing with opening acts Travace & the Generators and Blue Collar 40. Riverfest is providing this all ages concert for just the cost of an admission button. Buttons will be going on sale in late May and will be $7.00 in advance, $10 at the gate. As always buttons are good for all 4 days of fest which runs July 1st- July 4th and for ages 13 and up.

Oktoberfest Grounds 1 Oktoberfest Strasse, La Crosse, Wisconsin 54601

608-782-6000

