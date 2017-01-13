Lacy Road Reconstruction Public Meeting

Fitchburg Senior & Community Center 5510 Lacy Rd. , Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711

press release:

A final design presentation, for the Lacy Road reconstruction project, has been scheduled for Thursday, January 19 from 7-8:30 pm in the Fitchburg Room at the Fitchburg Community Center, 5510 Lacy Road.

This meeting will consist of a formal presentation provided by city staff and the design consultant to present the final design plans for the Lacy Road reconstruction project. The topics will focus on the final details of the Lacy Road plans including storm sewer, sanitary sewer and water main plans, intersection details, pavement markings, signing, and lighting.  It will also include a brief overview of traffic control, access, detour routes, and what to expect during construction (mailboxes, garbage collection, etc.).

For those who are unable to attend, please visit the project website at www.fitchburgwi.gov/LacyRoad to view the final plans, or contact Ahnaray Bizjak by e-mail at Ahnaray.bizjak@fitchburgwi.gov or phone at 270-4262. The presentation materials will be posted to the website after the meeting.

Fitchburg Senior & Community Center 5510 Lacy Rd. , Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711

