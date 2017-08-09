Ladies and Gents Legacy Longings for Our Children's Children

Google Calendar - Ladies and Gents Legacy Longings for Our Children's Children - 2017-08-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ladies and Gents Legacy Longings for Our Children's Children - 2017-08-09 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ladies and Gents Legacy Longings for Our Children's Children - 2017-08-09 19:00:00 iCalendar - Ladies and Gents Legacy Longings for Our Children's Children - 2017-08-09 19:00:00

SuperCharge! Foods Smoothie and Juice Bar 1902 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: I Am SO Excited! The Ladies now Welcome Gents. A Great TEAM, as we cover Transformation of Relationships and WellBeing for Greater Awareness is the Focus in the Workshop. As a Woman is the Nest Keeper, Nurturer and Protector and the Man is the Creator, Nest Builder and Protection. I am going to talk to you about how You CAN BOTH Really do the same thing.

Info
SuperCharge! Foods Smoothie and Juice Bar 1902 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Special Interests
608-230-5540
Google Calendar - Ladies and Gents Legacy Longings for Our Children's Children - 2017-08-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ladies and Gents Legacy Longings for Our Children's Children - 2017-08-09 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ladies and Gents Legacy Longings for Our Children's Children - 2017-08-09 19:00:00 iCalendar - Ladies and Gents Legacy Longings for Our Children's Children - 2017-08-09 19:00:00