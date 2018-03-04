press release: The Madison Jazz Society will present a program entitled “Here’s To The Ladies!!” on Sunday, March 4. The concert will be from 1-4 PM at the Wyndham Garden Hotel, 2969 Cahill Main, Fitchburg.

MJS President Linda Marty Schmitz said, “It should no longer be news that women have written popular songs and jazz since these forms first began to take shape in the late l9th century. It has been difficult for women to get equal time and recognition in virtually every aspect of music making— composition being no exception. MJS will attempt to remedy that situation at its March 4 concert”

The program will provide narration about each female composer and lyricist featured. Madison jazz vocalists Gerri DiMaggio and Kelly DeHaven and MJS President Linda Marty Schmitz will present the narration. Some of the writers featured include Dorothy Fields, Peggy Lee, Lil Hardin Armstrong and Carole King, all well known. In addition, the audience will hear about some lesser-known writers such as Maria Grever, Ruth Lowe, Vera Bloom and Nancy Hamilton.

Ladies Must Swing, Madison’s 18-piece, all female big band, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in October, will perform the songs written by these female composers and lyricists. The band’s story is about inspiration and encouragement given by lovers of good music and finding out what entertains and makes them happy. The presence of women playing jazz has received a lot of attention over the last decades and they intend to keep that musical momentum going for many years to come.

Concert tickets are $20 for MJS members; $25 for non-members and those age 18 and younger are admitted free. The concert is from 1-4 PM and doors open at noon. Details about the concerts are at www.madisonjazz.com or by calling 608-850-5400.

Formed in 1984, the Madison Jazz Society is a non-profit, all volunteer organization formed to encourage the performance of and education about jazz. It annually sponsors six concerts and a jazz festival that attracts jazz fans from all over the nation. MJS will sponsor its 30th (and Final) Capital City Jazz Fest in April 2018.