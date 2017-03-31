Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill

Capital City Theatre

Overture Center-Wisconsin Studio 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: The time is 1959. The place is a seedy bar in Philadelphia. The audience is about to witness one of Billie Holiday's last performances, given four months before her death. More than a dozen musical numbers are interlaced with salty, often humorous, reminiscences to project a riveting portrait of the lady and her music. Capital City Theatre brings this unique and timeless experience to Overture Center's Wisconsin Studio.

608-258-4141

