Ladyscissors, Andy Ewen

Saturday August 19, 8pm, Mother Fool’s 1101 Williamson St. A special occasion - Crashiversary and Mosaic dedication

with music by Andy Ewen

followed by Ladyscissors!

a special celebration of art and music. Andy created our mural in the back room (1997), Brent of Ladyscissors is creating our new mosaic. And rebuilt much of our building after the crash. Hope you can join us.