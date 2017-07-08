Ladyscissors, Imaginary Watermelon, Sassy Come Home, Rio Turbo, Zed Kenzo, DJ Millb0t
The Wisco/Willy Street Pub & Grill 852 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Hot Summer Gays : Queer Pressure and Dyke Dive are coming together this summer to showcase some of the best queer musical talent in the Madison and surrounding area. Of course, the night includes a dance party, and hopefully, french fries.
Performances by:
Emily Mills aka DJ Millb0t
This is a show & dance party for queers, but open to people of all identities. Invite your friends!
5pm-Bar, July 8th, 2017
Cost: Sliding Scale
Info
