Ladyscissors, Imaginary Watermelon, Sassy Come Home, Rio Turbo, Zed Kenzo, DJ Millb0t

The Wisco/Willy Street Pub & Grill 852 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Hot Summer Gays : Queer Pressure and Dyke Dive are coming together this summer to showcase some of the best queer musical talent in the Madison and surrounding area. Of course, the night includes a dance party, and hopefully, french fries.

Performances by:

Ladyscissors

Imaginary Watermelon

Sassy Come Home

Rio Turbo

ZED KENZO

Emily Mills aka DJ Millb0t

This is a show & dance party for queers, but open to people of all identities. Invite your friends!

5pm-Bar, July 8th, 2017

Cost: Sliding Scale

The Wisco/Willy Street Pub & Grill 852 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

608-256-8211

