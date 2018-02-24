Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Google Calendar - Ladysmith Black Mambazo - 2018-02-24 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ladysmith Black Mambazo - 2018-02-24 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ladysmith Black Mambazo - 2018-02-24 20:00:00 iCalendar - Ladysmith Black Mambazo - 2018-02-24 20:00:00

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: For over 50 years, South Africa’s Ladysmith Black Mambazo has warmed the hearts of audiences worldwide with their uplifting vocal harmonies, signature dance moves and charming onstage banter. With a deep respect for both their cultural and personal history, Ladysmith Black Mambazo is ever-evolving with an eye toward their long musical legacy.  

Info
Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music
608-258-4141
Google Calendar - Ladysmith Black Mambazo - 2018-02-24 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ladysmith Black Mambazo - 2018-02-24 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ladysmith Black Mambazo - 2018-02-24 20:00:00 iCalendar - Ladysmith Black Mambazo - 2018-02-24 20:00:00