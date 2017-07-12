Lafayette County Fair

press release: The Lafayette County Fairboard and staff welcomes you to Southwest Wisconsin, where we take pride in our youth exhibits, grandstand events and family tradition as one of the best county fairs in this great state!

We invite you and your family to swing by Darlington for a full five-day fair filled with animals, tractors, racing and some of the very best 4H and FFA projects!

We're easy to find, located on the West edge of town on Highway 81!

Questions, comments or concerns? Give us a call at (608) 776-4828.

Grandstand:

Wednesday: Madison County, 8 pm.

Thursday: 6:30 p.m. Tractor Pull

Friday: FREE GATE 7:00 p.m. Stock car racing & talent show

Saturday: 12:00 p.m. Lafayette County Pull; 6:00 p.m. Badger State Tractor Pull

Sunday: 5:00 p.m. Gauntlet, Soccer Car Races/Crash Cars & Trailer Races