Lagunitas The Waldos' Special Ale Event

BarleyPop Tap & Shop 2045 Atwood Ave. #107, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

We’re tapping The Waldos' Special Ale from Lagunitas at 4:20 pm. Come sample this super-hopped IIPA and other special Lagunitas taps 4-6 pm.

BarleyPop Tap & Shop 2045 Atwood Ave. #107, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Madison Craft Beer Week 2017

608-422-5433

