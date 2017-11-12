Lake Effect Poets
Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Sunday, Nov. 12, changed to 7 pm: To celebrate Susan Elbe's work as a poet, the Lake Effect poets have arranged with Rita Mae Reese and ArtLitLab for poets to gather and read Susan's poems on the day after her memorial service. We'll have Susan's books there for everyone to come up and read a poem from them to the group. 2021 Winnebago St, Madison.
Info
Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Spoken Word