Thursday, May 25, 7 pm: Lake Effects Poets will present a reading,Poems of Loss and Remembrance, in response to Thomas Ferrella's exhibition NOT FORGOTTEN: Wisconsin Roadside Memorials, featuring poets Marilyn Annucci, Robin Chapman, Susan Elbe, Catharine Jagoe, Jesse Lee Kercheval, Sara Parrell and Alison Townsend. This event is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 6:30pm. Arts + Literature Laboratory, 2021 Winnebago St.