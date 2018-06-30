Lake Farm Park Field Trip

press release: Join the Catholic Multicultural Center for a community field trip on June 30th from 9:15am to 12:00pm! All are welcome to explore Lake Farm Park, a natural area just outside of Madison featuring a lake, lots of trees, picnic shelters, and trails. Come enjoy a morning of nature, snacks, and activities. Transportation will be provided via bus from the CMC, so all you have to do is walk, bus, or bike to us and then we'll take care of the rest!

Please contact the CMC to RSVP to reserve your spot by e-mailing laura@cmcmadison.org or calling Laura at 608-441-1180.

This event is hosted in partnership with the UW-Madison Arboretum Earth Partnership with financial support from the Dane County Environmental Council. This event aims to help the people we serve – homeless, immigrants, low-income, and other marginalized populations – enjoy a natural area that everyone has right to go to, but only the privileged have access to. Everyone is welcome to participate!