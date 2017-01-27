Lake Home & Cabin Show

Alliant Energy Center-Exhibition Hall 1919 Alliant Energy Way , Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: Wisconsin truly is the "cabin capital" of the Upper Midwest!  The 175,000-plus second homes nestled across the Badger State draw families and friends together to enjoy the warm tradition of spending summer weekends at the cabin. 

For 13 years now, Madison, Wisconsin has been the host city for the first Lake Home & Cabin Show of the year.  Annually held in January at the Alliant Energy Center, the Madison Lake Home & Cabin Show attracts a focused and committed crowd of passionate cabin goers who are ready to dream about summer days ahead.  Whether you already own a second home, hope to someday own one or just want to immerse yourself in the warm decor and passion of the "up north" atmosphere you'll want to start every year with a trip to the Lake Home & Cabin Show.

We'll see you in Madison!

Here's a glimpse of what you'll find at the Lake Home & Cabin Show:

  • Rustic and Specialty Furniture & Furnishings
  • Architects, Builders & Remodelers
  • Real Estate & Finance
  • Sporting Gear, Outdoor Equipment & Marine
  • Landscaping & Lakeshore Maintenance
  • Custom Products, Accessories & Publications
  • How-To Seminars & Demonstrations
