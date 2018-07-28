press release: The Lake Ripley Ride is a ride that benefits JDRF and the Cambridge Community Activities Program (CAP), two fantastic non-profit organizations. The ride features four distances: a family friendly 16- & 22-mile (mostly flat) route, a longer and slightly hilly 40-mile route, and a more challenging 62 mile metric century route. You will ride quiet country roads and visit Cambridge, Rockdale, Deerfield, and Lake Mills. Registration includes a shirt, map/cue sheet, scenic rest stops, sag wagon, a sandy swimming beach, and a FANTASTIC post ride celebration featuring live music, refreshments, and a tasty dinner provided by the Cambridge Lions Club. A vegetarian option is available. Help us support the JDRF and CAP!

July 28, 2018, 7am-3pm, Lake Ripley Park, N4310 Park Rd, Cambridge

$15-$60

Day of registration accepted, per-registration encouraged. Price increases occur 3/1/18 and 7/27/18.