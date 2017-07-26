Lakeside Kids

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin

Come to Monona Terrace on Wednesday mornings and enjoy this eclectic and educational program designed for children ages four and up. A wide variety of local performers, artists, and organizations provide entertainment, hands-on fun, and learning. In the event of inclement weather, outdoor programs will be moved inside.  Please call 608.261.4000 after 8:30 a.m. the day of the event for program location. 

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin

608-261-4000

