Lakeside Kids
Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin
Come to Monona Terrace on Wednesday mornings and enjoy this eclectic and educational program designed for children ages four and up. A wide variety of local performers, artists, and organizations provide entertainment, hands-on fun, and learning. In the event of inclement weather, outdoor programs will be moved inside. Please call 608.261.4000 after 8:30 a.m. the day of the event for program location.
Info
Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin View Map