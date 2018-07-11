Lakeside Kids

press release:Story Yoga for Kids by Clare Norelle

Community Terrace

Move your body with fun stories and songs from around the earth. Enjoy simple yoga poses and creative movement while exploring some of the values of yoga traditions, like kindness, nonviolence, truthfulness, conservation, and simplicity…Clare Norelle is a storyteller and yoga teacher who loves to sing, move, and laugh with children!

In the event of inclement weather, outdoor programs will be moved inside. Please call 608.261.4000 after 8:30am the day of the event for program location.

If transporting kids by bus, please call Don Adams, SpPlus at 608.261.4070 or e-mail dadams@spplus.com at least 48 hours prior to event.