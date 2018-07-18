Lakeside Kids

press release: Monkey Business Institute

Rooftop Garden

Madison’s Monkey Business Institute uses improvisation to create comedy in the moment. They will perform a 60-minute improvised comedy show with numerous opportunities for incorporating audience suggestions and for volunteers to perform with them on stage.

In the event of inclement weather, outdoor programs will be moved inside. Please call 608.261.4000 after 8:30am the day of the event for program location.

If transporting kids by bus, please call Don Adams, SpPlus at 608.261.4070 or e-mail dadams@spplus.com at least 48 hours prior to event.