Lakeside Kids

press release: Songs in the key of art (Greg Percy)

Community Terrace

Songs in the Key of Art features fun, educational music about artists and art for kids. It is the brainchild of art educator Greg Percy. His award winning CDs are a staple in art classrooms across the country. His shows feature tons of audience interaction, including singing, dancing and acting. It has been called Art, Music, and PE class all rolled into one. He has taken the show to schools, museums, libraries, convention centers and more, from Long Island to Phoenix to Florida and beyond.

In the event of inclement weather, outdoor programs will be moved inside. Please call 608.261.4000 after 8:30am the day of the event for program location.

If transporting kids by bus, please call Don Adams, SpPlus at 608.261.4070 or e-mail dadams@spplus.com at least 48 hours prior to event.