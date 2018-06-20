Lakeside Kids

press release: Blue Willow Chinese Dance (Dance Performance and Cultural Presentation)

With 4,000 years of recorded history, China has developed a rich and varied tradition of artistic and folk dance. Joy Chen has choreographed a number of these works to make them more accessible to Western audiences and blended them with a multimedia presentation that relates the dances back to the cultures that created them. She and her husband Don presents a lively, artistic program of Chinese dance and history, using traditional dress and music, and photos and images from their travels in China. The multimedia presentation during costume changes explores Chinese history, family life, and holidays.

In the event of inclement weather, outdoor programs will be moved inside. Please call 608.261.4000 after 8:30am the day of the event for program location.

If transporting kids by bus, please call Don Adams, SpPlus at 608.261.4070 or e-mail dadams@spplus.com at least 48 hours prior to event.