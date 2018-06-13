Lakeside Kids

press release: KIOJA Drill Team (East High School – Stepping)

Rooftop Garden

All-female step team formed at East High School in 2009. Members of the team learn the history of stepping as well as friendship, responsibility and the importance of giving back to their community.

In the event of inclement weather, outdoor programs will be moved inside. Please call 608.261.4000 after 8:30am the day of the event for program location.

If transporting kids by bus, please call Don Adams, SpPlus at 608.261.4070 or e-mail dadams@spplus.com at least 48 hours prior to event.