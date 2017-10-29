Lakeside Short Film Festival
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Following the success of the last two years' festivals, Living Storm Productions is once again gathering with fellow filmmakers and film enthusiasts to present an afternoon of short films that are sure to please. We will continue to strive to make this an exciting opportunity to come indoors, relax, see some wonderful films, and network with peers.
