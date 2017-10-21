Lakeview Palooza

press release: Come ready to enjoy a full day of events for for all ages, sponsored by the Friends of the Lakeview Library. There will be emergency vehicles, bubbles in the garden, hit songs from Tin Pan Alley, performances on fiddle and marimba and much more.

10:00am-noon: Emergency Vehicles and K-9 Unit

Noon-1:00 pm: Fiddling by Gene Delcourt and Shabazz music students

1:00-2:00 pm: Four Seasons Theatre presents "The Poets of Tin Pan Alley": the music of Irving Berlin, Cole Porter, Lorenz Hart and Ira Gershwin

2:00-3:00 pm: Fiddling by Gene Delcourt and Shabazz music students

All Day: Free books for kids, bubbles, face painting, and bike repair with Dream Bikes. Refreshments provided by Willy Street Co-op North and the Friends of Lakeview Library.