This year's awards will be presented at our annual Land Conservation Leadership Awards Celebration on September 21, 2017, at the Monona Terrace in Madison.

Land Trust of the Year – Driftless Area Land Conservancy is a nationally accredited land trust that has protected over 7,000 acres of unique natural and agricultural landscapes in southwest Wisconsin. Through strong leadership from their board and staff, DALC has grown into an invaluable local asset, providing public access, advocacy, and outdoor educational services in communities across their 5-county service area.

Conservationist of the Year – Jim Welsh, Executive Director of the Natural Heritage Land Trust, has been instrumental in the protection of many of the most the most loved and valued places in south central Wisconsin. During Jim's successful tenure over the past 15 years, NHLT has achieved national accreditation and now has conserved over 10,000 acres of farms, forests, prairies, and wetlands in and around Dane County.

Policymaker of the Year – State Senator Sheila Harsdorf of River Falls has demonstrated an enduring commitement to land and water conservation in Wisconsin through her role on the Legislature's Joint Committee on Finance, her service on the board of the Wisconsin Conservation Corps, and her role as a founding board member of the Kinnickinnic River Land Trust. Her long-time support of the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program embodies Wisconsin's strong bi-partisan legacy of land conservation.

Land Legacy Award – Terry & DiAnne Hatch are Iron County landowners whose generous support of land conservation has been deeply impactful. Their contributions have created a legacy of protected land throughout the state and have bolstered advocacy efforts to secure hundreds of millions of dollars in public conservation funding through Wisconsin's Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program. Terry served for several years on the Gathering Waters Board of Directors, and he and DiAnne have long supported conservation organizations ranging from the Wisconsin League of Conservation Voters to the Northwoods Land Trust.