Landon DeVon, Alise Mosley, Josh Hayes, Jay B. Coolin
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Come join us for the first Who's Next: R&B Edition at Art In Sunday, June 3. This is also 1 of 4 announcement parties for Radio 22.
21+. $5 cover | 50% of proceeds go to the Urban Community Arts Network - UCAN
LIVE DJ - DJ Dash D.U.B.
ARTIST INTERVIEWS at 8:30PM
PERFORMANCE at 10PM
Performers
Josh Hayes
Jay B Coolin
Info
Music