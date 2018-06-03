press release: Come join us for the first Who's Next: R&B Edition at Art In Sunday, June 3. This is also 1 of 4 announcement parties for Radio 22.

21+. $5 cover | 50% of proceeds go to the Urban Community Arts Network - UCAN

LIVE DJ - DJ Dash D.U.B.

ARTIST INTERVIEWS at 8:30PM

PERFORMANCE at 10PM

Performers

Landon DeVon

Alise Mosley

Josh Hayes

Jay B Coolin